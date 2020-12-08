More travelers flying through MSY, administrator says

It looks like things are picking back up. MSY is predicting they will be down 67 percent in August as opposed to 97 percent in April.

NEW ORLEANS — Louis Armstrong International Airport reported more travelers in August, a slight increase from July and a rather significant jump from April when COVID-19 forced many travelers to stay home, according to MSY Director of Aviation Kevin Dolliole.

At MSY before COVID-19, the staff would move (on a slow day) about 16,000 passengers through security. The virus changed that.

“In April, at the height of this, there were days when we were only pushing hundreds of people through the checkpoint,” said Dolliole.

It looks like things are picking back up. MSY is predicting they will be down 67 percent in August as opposed to 97 percent in April.

“It’s been slow progress, slowly rebuilding, slowly regaining traffic, and it’s been slowed somewhat more from the second spike,” said Dolliole. “We are the same as the averages that you are seeing around the country. Hopefully, as things progress we will progress a little quicker.”

The airport is looking at new ways to make money during this time. They are still trying to find renters for the old terminal and there are also plans to try to earn revenue through cargo but ultimately traveler confidence must return to boost the bottom line. The hope is that added COVID-19 precautions will do that.

“When you are ready to travel we are here and ready to provide a safe experience for you,” said Dolliole.

At MSY on Wednesday, it was easy to find travelers with feelings about flying.

“I feel fine about traveling,” said passenger Marisa Gengero. “I have travel anxiety normally, but I feel pretty comfortable traveling today.”

“It does feel like a big departure when you are just hunkered down at your home,” said traveler Michael Zinn.

“We’ve been super careful until getting on a plane to a hotspot,” said another passenger Nancy Freedman.

And still another — Chuck Moore said “it’s been so far so good. It’s not congested so we will see how it works.”

