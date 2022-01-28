Ashburn man tweeted 'Cya' to Taylor Swift before crashing into her NYC apartment building

The suspect was working at a recycling warehouse in Clarke County days before he is accused of drunkenly crashing into her apartment building.

ASHBURN, Va. — Employers of a northern Virginia man accused of ramming his vehicle into pop star Taylor Swift's apartment building in New York City said he stopped showing up to work a few days earlier.

Morgan Mank, 31, of Ashburn, Virginia was allegedly driving under the influence, going the wrong way in a neighborhood where Swift owns a townhouse and several apartments in a nearby building, according to the New York City Police Department. Mank reportedly crashed into one of the buildings and unsuccessfully tried to enter through a secured door early Thursday morning, per police.

TMZ reported he was mumbling about Swift when he ripped out of the building's intercom.

Neighbors who live across the street from Mank said they have seen him out and about, but that he kept to himself.

"It's like scary for her [Swift] and it's funny to hear, because, of course, Ashburn is on the map for something so terrible," neighbor Oriana Molland said. "I was like there's no way!"

Mank was working at a recycling warehouse in Berryville, Virginia, about 45 minutes west of Ashburn, according to his boss and supervisor. Management said Mank was last seen at work on Tuesday, the very same day he tweeted at Swift.

"Wish you all the best. Cya @taylorswift13," he posted.

"If I could make one suggestion, you should get your s--t together because you are in fact, insane," he later wrote.

Mank told the HR department that he was having issues with his landlord, according to a supervisor of his company.

In an email response to WUSA9, the president of the company, who wanted to remain nameless, said, "I must say that is unbelievable. Morgan only worked for us for the past three weeks in our warehouse. He has been out the past few days. Well.. I guess we know why. I can't even fathom it."

Mank has been charged with driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired.

He was hospitalized for “evaluation,” according to Page Six.