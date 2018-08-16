NEW ORLEANS - Morning Call got the decision they were hoping for Wednesday. In a 13-page judgment, a judge sided with the beignet shop allowing them to stay at their City Park location, at least for now.

Joy was felt outside Morning Call Wednesday when word came a judge ruled the contract City Park signed with Cafe Du Monde was void.

"We were just given the news that we were able to stay for right now," said waitress Anita Hunter. "We're very excited about it."

Long-time customers, who've eaten at the establishment for some time also had reaction to the news.

"It's always been a lovely place," said Ed Merritt. "You can sit here and see the beautiful City Park and enjoy donuts which are the best in town."

"It really gives tourists an inside look as to what our city is beyond the French Quarter," said Marc Preuss with NOLA Detours. "It matters to have a proper beignet institution like Morning Call."

The decision came after months of legal battles and a five-hour court hearing last week. Morning Call Co-Owner, Michael Hennessey, says the process isn't over but is happy with the ruling.

"We'll take this small little victory," he said. "We feel a bit vindicated that we did go to court. If we hadn't the whole thing would've been a moot point, so I think we did the right thing and the judge made the right decision and we'll go forward."

Hennessey and his brother initially filed a lawsuit after their bid for the property was thrown out by City Park's Board who says they missed a mandatory meeting. A lease was then given to Cafe du Monde, a ruling that confused Hennessey since they offered the most money.

"All we want is a fair shake in the bidding process," he said. "We have nothing against Café Du Monde whatsoever, it's a wonderful institution as well. We just wanted to go to court to clarify the process."

Questions remain with Wednesday's ruling, but it is likely the matter will go back to court possibly starting the process over.

"It's my understanding, perhaps, we'll be re-bid and that's all we really could ask for," he said. "So we're happy about that."

A decision longtime customers are also happy about, hopeful they're favorite beignet shop will stay a bit longer.

"No doubt about that I hope these guys stay here," said Merritt.

Eyewitness News reached out to City Park who had no comment about the decision. Cafe du Monde in a statement said, "While we are disappointed in the judge's decision, he made it clear this case was between City Park and Morning Call. Now all we can do is wait and see what the future brings."

