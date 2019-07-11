NEW ORLEANS — The Queen of Bounce traded a microphone for a fishing pole for "Another Vieux."

Big Freedia joined WWL-TV's Sheba Turk and Fish and Game reporter Don Dubuc to find some big fish in Eden Isles in Slidell, La.

"Louder is my new single, I am so excited about it. It's going to be something fun," Freedia said. "I'm going in a new direction with my music but also keeping it New Orleans and authentic to myself."

Freedia was also excited about a new single with Kesha called "Raising Hell."

After Ben & Jerry's announced a limited-time flavor "Big Freedia's Bouncing Beignets," Freedia mentioned that worked is underway to offer fans a new ice cream flavor next year - but did not reveal what that flavor would be.

Freedia also talked about the pushback and criticism that comes along with being in the public eye and how she handles that. Freedia said family and church gave her confidence and strength to handle adversity.

"I pray and keep pushing," Freedia said. "I have dreams and goals I am trying to accomplish, and the only way to do that is to keep working and keep staying humble and doing what I have to do."

