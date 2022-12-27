Chef Kevin Belton cooks up Bacon Bites, Finger Lickn' Kickn' Chicken

NEW ORLEANS —
Bacon Bite
1 loaf bread of your choice
1 12-oz. cream cheese spread
1½ cup chives or green onions, sliced thin
2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
1 lb. bacon regular thickness
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Set aside.
Cut crusts off the bread.
Use a knife or offset spreader to spread a thin layer of cream cheese on each slice of bread. Sprinkle ½ teaspoon of chives or green onions and a pinch of Creole seasoning on top of cream cheese.
Starting at one end, roll each slice of bread tight. Wrap a slice of bacon around each, spiraling to cover the whole piece of bread. Cut each in half.
Place on a baking sheet and bake until crispy and the bacon is cooked through about 20-30 minutes. Serve warm.
Finger Lickn' Kickn' Chicken
Ingredients
1 lb. bacon
1 lb. chicken breast or thighs, boneless cut in cubes
2/3 cup brown sugar
2 tsp. Creole seasoning
1 1/2 tsp. chili powder
1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
Directions
Cut bacon pieces into thirds. Take each piece of chicken and wrap a piece of bacon around it. Fasten bacon with a toothpick and set aside.
In a small bowl mix the remaining ingredients together. Take each piece of chicken and dredge it in the brown sugar mixture making sure to sprinkle a little on top.
Place on a wire rack on a pan lined with aluminum foil.
Bake at 350 degrees for 30-35 minutes until chicken juices run clear and bacon is crisp.