Chef Kevin Belton makes 3 pecan desserts

NEW ORLEANS —
Pecan Pie Bark
Ingredients
- 24 Graham cracker squares
- 1 cup butter
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 2 cups pecans, chopped
- Layer a baking sheet with tin foil.
Directions
- Spread the graham cracker squares in a solid layer on the baking sheet.
- Add the butter and sugar to a saucepan over medium heat on the stove. Bring to a boil, and boil stirring constantly for 2 minutes.
- Remove the mixture from the heat and stir in the pecans.
- Spread the mixture over the top of the graham crackers on the baking sheet.
- Place the baking sheet into the fridge to chill until the mixture has hardened.
- Break squares apart and serve.
Pecan Pie Cake
Cake Ingredients
- 1 box yellow cake mix (2/3 cup reserved)
- 8 Tbsp. butter, room temperature
- 1 cup brown sugar, packed
- 2 large eggs
- 2 Tbsp. water
- 2 cups chopped pecans
Pie Ingredients
- 2/3 cup yellow cake mix
- 8 Tbsp. butter, room temperature
- 2 large eggs
- 1 cup Steen’s Blended syrup
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cup milk
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 325 degrees
- Pour all but 2/3 cup of the cake mix into a mixing bowl. Add the butter, brown sugar, eggs, and water. Beat mixture until nice and creamy, and thick.
- Stir in the pecans and spread into a buttered 9x13 baking pan. Bake in a 325-degree oven for 25 minutes.
- Pie Portion
- Prepare the second batter by adding the reserved cake mix and remaining ingredients in a mixing bowl and beat to combine. The butter will melt in the oven.
- Remove the cake after 25 minutes and pour the second batter over the top.
- Return to the oven for 40-45 minutes longer. Let slightly cool before serving.
Pecan Cream Pie
Ingredients
- 1 (9-inch) uncooked pie crust
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 1/4 cup powdered sugar
- 16 oz cream cheese, room temperature
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/4 cup Steen’s Blended syrup
- 1 1/2 cups finely chopped pecans
Directions
- Cook pie crust according to package or recipe instructions. Let cool completely before adding the cream pie filling.
- In a small bowl, combine heavy whipping cream and powdered sugar. Beat until stiff peaks form. This will take several minutes.
- In a separate larger bowl, combine the softened cream cheese, brown sugar, and Steen’s syrup. Beat together until combined and creamy.
- Fold the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture and stir together until combined. Stir in 1 cup of the chopped pecans.
- Spread mixture into the baked and cooled pie crust. Sprinkle the remaining pecans on top of the pie. Cover and let refrigerate for 8 hours or overnight before serving.
- Serve with additional whipped cream if desired.
RELATED: Chef Kevin Belton's Pecan Chewies