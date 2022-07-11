x
Chef Kevin Belton makes 3 pecan desserts

For Nation Pecan Pie Day, Chef Kevin decided to make three pecan desserts.
NEW ORLEANS —

Pecan Pie Bark

Ingredients

  • 24 Graham cracker squares
  • 1 cup butter 
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 2 cups pecans, chopped
  • Layer a baking sheet with tin foil.

Directions

  • Spread the graham cracker squares in a solid layer on the baking sheet.
  • Add the butter and sugar to a saucepan over medium heat on the stove. Bring to a boil, and boil stirring constantly for 2 minutes.
  • Remove the mixture from the heat and stir in the pecans. 
  • Spread the mixture over the top of the graham crackers on the baking sheet.
  • Place the baking sheet into the fridge to chill until the mixture has hardened.
  • Break squares apart and serve.

Pecan Pie Cake

Cake Ingredients

  • 1 box yellow cake mix (2/3 cup reserved)
  • 8 Tbsp. butter, room temperature
  • 1 cup brown sugar, packed
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 Tbsp. water
  • 2 cups chopped pecans

Pie Ingredients

  • 2/3 cup yellow cake mix
  • 8 Tbsp. butter, room temperature
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 cup Steen’s Blended syrup
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 cup milk

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees
  • Pour all but 2/3 cup of the cake mix into a mixing bowl. Add the butter, brown sugar, eggs, and water. Beat mixture until nice and creamy, and thick. 
  • Stir in the pecans and spread into a buttered 9x13 baking pan. Bake in a 325-degree oven for 25 minutes.
  • Pie Portion
  • Prepare the second batter by adding the reserved cake mix and remaining ingredients in a mixing bowl and beat to combine. The butter will melt in the oven. 
  • Remove the cake after 25 minutes and pour the second batter over the top. 
  • Return to the oven for 40-45 minutes longer. Let slightly cool before serving.

Pecan Cream Pie 

Ingredients

  • 1 (9-inch) uncooked pie crust
  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1/4 cup powdered sugar
  • 16 oz cream cheese, room temperature 
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup Steen’s Blended syrup
  • 1 1/2 cups finely chopped pecans

Directions

  • Cook pie crust according to package or recipe instructions. Let cool completely before adding the cream pie filling.
  • In a small bowl, combine heavy whipping cream and powdered sugar. Beat until stiff peaks form. This will take several minutes. 
  • In a separate larger bowl, combine the softened cream cheese, brown sugar, and Steen’s syrup. Beat together until combined and creamy.
  • Fold the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture and stir together until combined. Stir in 1 cup of the chopped pecans.
  • Spread mixture into the baked and cooled pie crust. Sprinkle the remaining pecans on top of the pie. Cover and let refrigerate for 8 hours or overnight before serving.
  • Serve with additional whipped cream if desired.

