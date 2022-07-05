Chef Kevin's Faux Fried Korean Chicken

Faux Fried Korean Chicken

Korean BBQ Sauce

Add the chicken to a gallon size zip top bag. Pour the buttermilk over the chicken. Toss well to coat.



Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment.



Add the cereal crumbs, flour, and a pinch of pepper to a medium sized bowl. Stir to combine.



Remove each piece of chicken from the buttermilk, and dredge through the crumbs, pressing gently to adhere. Place on the prepared baking sheet. Repeat until all the chicken has been used. Make sure not to crowd your pan, if necessary use two baking sheets. Lightly brush the chicken with olive oil. Transfer to the oven and bake for 15-20 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through.



Meanwhile, make the Korean BBQ Sauce. In a small saucepan, combine the soy sauce, honey, Gochujang (Korean chili paste), rice vinegar, ginger, garlic, sesame oil, and 1/4 cup water. Bring to a boil over high heat. Simmer for 5-10 minutes, until the sauce has thickened slightly into more of a glaze. Remove from the heat.



Brush or drizzle the chicken generously with Korean BBQ Sauce. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and green onions.