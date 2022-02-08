Recipe: Chef Kevin's Lemony Chicken and Summer Vegetable Gratin

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Season the chicken with Creole seasoning and dust with flour. In a large ovenproof skillet, melt the butter in the oil. Add the chicken, skin side down, and cook over high heat, turning once, until browned, 12 to 14 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a large plate and pour off all but 1 tablespoon of the fat. Add the garlic to the skillet and cook over low heat until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the wine and boil over high heat until reduced by half, about 5 minutes. Add the stock, lemon zest, thyme, capers and bay leaf and bring to a boil. Return the chicken to the pan, skin side up. Transfer the skillet to the oven and braise for about 45 minutes. Return the skillet to the stove and boil until the sauce is slightly reduced, about 5 minutes. Discard the thyme and bay leaf, if desired.

Summer Vegetable Gratin

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of oil over moderately high heat. Add the leeks and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the wine and cook until evaporated, about 2 minutes. Spread in a 9-inch round baking dish



Meanwhile, on 2 large baking sheets, spread the zucchini and yellow squash and brush with the remaining 3 tablespoons of oil; season with Creole seasoning. Sprinkle with the cheese and let sit until slightly softened, about 5 minutes.



Tightly roll 1 piece of zucchini and set it on the leeks in the center of the dish. Working outward from that center slice, continue rolling and coiling additional pieces of zucchini and yellow squash until you reach the edge of the baking dish. Season the tomato slices with salt and pepper, then tuck in intervals between the zucchini and squash. Scrape any cheese off of the baking sheets and sprinkle on top.



Bake for 30 minutes, until the zucchini and squash are tender. Let cool slightly, then serve with crusty bread.