Recipe: Chef Kevin's Tennessee White Chili and Jalapeño Cornbread

October is National Chili Month!

NEW ORLEANS — Tennessee White Chili Recipe

Ingredients



1 Tbsp. vegetable oil

1 onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 1/2 pounds cooked chicken, cut into small cubes

3 15-oz. cans of white kidney beans, drained

2 4-oz. cans of green chilies

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

2 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. oregano

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. white pepper

chicken stock, to desired consistency

shredded Monterey jack, to garnish

Directions

Heat the oil in a 5-quart cast iron Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender.

Stir in the chicken, beans, green chilies, cilantro, Creole seasoning, cumin, oregano, salt, and white pepper, and simmer for 30 minutes. Add chicken stock as you prefer.

Ladle the chili into bowls and garnish each serving with cheese, sour cream, and crushed tortilla chips, if desired.

Jalapeño Cornbread

Ingredients

1 cup cornmeal

1 cup plus 1 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

2 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. baking soda

1 cup milk

1 large egg

¼ cup cane syrup

¼ cup butter, melted

4 green onions, chopped, reserve some for topping

3 jalapeño peppers, seeded and diced reserve some for topping

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

1 Tbsp. butter, for greasing the pan

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees with a 10-inch cast-iron pan inside.

In a large bowl, combine the cornmeal, flour, baking powder, salt, and baking soda.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the milk, egg, cane syrup, and oil.

Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until just combined. Fold in the green onions, jalapeños, and cheese.

Remove the preheated skillet from the oven and grease it with the butter.