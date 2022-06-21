Chef Kevin's Turkey Enchilada Skillet

NEW ORLEANS —
Turkey Enchilada Skillet
- 2 Tbsp. Vegetable oil
- 1 lb. ground turkey
- 1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
- 1 tsp. ground cumin, divided
- 1 tsp. oregano, divided
- 1/2 tsp. kosher salt,divided
- 1/4 tsp. ground pepper
- 3 tsp. olive oil
- 1 onion, chopped or sliced
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 1/2 cups green enchilada sauce
- 1 cup salsa
- 1 (4 oz.) can diced green chiles
- 1 (14 oz.) can black beans drained & rinsed
- 1 cup fresh or frozen corn kernels
- 1 cup cooked rice
- 4 corn tortillas, cut into 1 ½-inch strips
- 1 cup cheddar jack cheese, shredded
- 3 Tbsp. cilantro, minced
Directions
- Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat, add vegetable oil. Add the ground turkey, Creole seasoning, ½ teaspoon cumin, ½ teaspoon oregano, ¼ teaspoon salt and pepper and cook, breaking up , until browned. Transfer to a bowl
- Reduce the heat to medium and add olive oil to the skillet. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is tender and starting to brown, 3 to 4 minutes
- Add in the red bell pepper. Cook for 1 minute. Stir in the garlic, remaining ½ teaspoon cumin, remaining ½ teaspoon oregano and ¼ teaspoon salt. Cook for 1 minute
- Add the enchilada sauce, salsa, green chiles, black beans, corn, rice and cook ground turkey to the skillet. Increase heat and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer until the sauce has thickened slightly, about 10 minutes
- Stir in the corn tortillas, then sprinkle the cheese over the mixture. Cover the skillet for a minute to allow the cheese to melt
- Garnish with cilantro