For National Eat Local Day: Chef Kevin’s Creamy Parmesan Shrimp

Chef Kev has a couple of great local-inspired recipes in honor of Eat Local Day. If you aren't going to a neighborhood spot Wednesday, try these instead.

NEW ORLEANS — Creamy Parmesan Shrimp

Ingredients

2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 lb. shrimp, peeled, and deveined

Creole seasoning

Kosher salt

4 Tbsp. butter

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

3 cups baby spinach

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup Parmesan, freshly grated

1/4 cup basil, thinly sliced

Green onions, and lemon wedges, for serving

Instructions

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Season shrimp all over with Creole seasoning and salt. When oil is shimmering, add shrimp and sear until underside is golden, about 2 minutes, then flip until opaque. Remove from skillet and set aside.

Reduce heat to medium and add butter. When butter has melted, stir in garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add cherry tomatoes and season with salt and pepper. Cook until tomatoes are beginning to burst then add spinach and cook until spinach is beginning to wilt.

Stir in heavy cream, Parmesan and basil and bring mixture to a simmer. Reduce heat to low and simmer until sauce is slightly reduced, about 3 minutes.

Return shrimp to skillet and stir to combine. Cook until shrimp is heated through, garnish with more basil, green onions, and squeeze lemon on top before serving.

Honey Garlic Shrimp & Broccoli

Ingredients

1/2 cup honey

1/4 cup soy sauce

1 Tbsp. ginger, grated

2 Tbsp. garlic cloves, minced

1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes

1 tsp. cornstarch

1 lb. shrimp, peeled, and deveined

2 Tbsp. butter

2 cups broccoli, chopped

1 tsp. olive oil

Creole seasoning to taste

Green onions for garnish

Instructions

In a small bowl add the honey, soy sauce, ginger, garlic, red pepper flakes and mix until combined.

Place the peeled and deveined shrimp into a bowl and add 1/3 of the sauce. Toss and marinate 30 minutes.

Whisk in the cornstarch to the reserved marinade and set aside.

Heat a skillet or wok on high heat, add olive oil and broccoli, Creole seasoning and cook 5-6 minutes just until soft. Remove from pan and set aside.

Add the butter to the skillet and add shrimp discarding any marinade. Cook until the shrimp turns pink about 2 minutes each side.

Add in the reserved sauce and bring to a simmer. Add in the broccoli and toss until heated through.

Serve with white rice or pasta. Garnish with green onions.

