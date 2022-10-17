Two generations reflect on leading Liberty Bank

Alden McDonald, Jr. was the President & CEO of Liberty Bank and Trust Company for 50 years, until a few months ago when he passed the torch to his son, Todd.

NEW ORLEANS — The largest Black-owned bank in the country was founded right here in New Orleans. Liberty Bank and Trust Company got its start in the 1970s and Alden McDonald Jr. was its first president.

McDonald was the President & CEO of Liberty Bank and Trust Company for 50 years, until a few months ago when he passed the torch to his son, Todd, who had been working with the bank for 19 years.

"First few years, I didn't think we would make it," Alden McDonald Jr said.

For a long time, it didn't seem that of any Alden's three children would follow in their father's footsteps. Todd finally came around in his final year of college when a friend suggested he ask his dad for a job, but even then he had not grasped the importance of his father's legacy.

"He would always share how he would go to Washington and share how he would meet with presidents and members of Congress, and I used to think he was kind of, you know, stretching the truth just a little bit," Todd McDonald said.

But Alden McDonald Jr. did not need to stretch the truth, because, with his life, facts are truly better than fiction.

He had met with presidents, but his story starts long before those pictures were taken. Alden was one of the first black people in Louisiana to work in the banking industry.

"It was really by mistake. My dad was a waiter and he was doing a private party with a group of individuals who were starting a new bank," Alden McDonald explained.

That group was trying to recruit black people to work at the bank. Alden started at International City Bank in 1966 and before long was a full-time auditor.

Then in 1972, when Alden was only 29 years old, he was asked to be Liberty's President and CEO.

"Dr. (Norman) Francis is the chairman of the board of Liberty Bank. He came and asked not one time...not two times…and the third time he came and asked me…I'm not leaving until I get a yes answer," says Alden McDonald.

Today, Liberty Bank has branches in 11 states and is the only black bank in the country with more than a billion dollars in assets.

To really understand why Liberty Bank's legacy is so important, we have to go back 1970s.

The bank was a just trailer on Tulane Avenue then. At that time, it wasn't easy for black people to get a loan from a commercial bank.

Even though Liberty Bank was small, it was making major strides to make sure black people had an equal opportunity to create wealth.

People who otherwise wouldn't have been able to get a loan to buy home appliances or cars or even to buy their first home could turn to Liberty Bank for help.

"We have been in business for 50 years, and we have lent to communities that have been the riskiest on paper and we've gotten the money back and been profitable," says Todd McDonald.

Todd joined the bank in 2003.

"It was tough and he was young and he thought everybody else was stupid," says Alden McDonald.

But eventually, Todd started to understand his father's legacy and really got to see his father's magic in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina hit and everything was a mess. Alden told the story of a woman who kept calling the bank after the storm and had a very interesting reason for needing to open an account.

"Because I'm with my girlfriend here in Texas. She doesn't have any money in the bank, and y'all continue to take money out so I need an account there too." Alden McDonald remembered the woman saying," "I said okay,"

The computers were not keeping track of how much money people were taking out. In the end, Alden considered the money lost, a contribution to the community.

"You want to treat people the way you want to be treated. I'm a person. You're a person. Everybody is a person, so you treat them as a person, not a number," says Alden McDonald.

That compassion is the legacy that Alden wants his son to continue.

"So when Todd came over to the bank that was the meaning for me. It wasn't the succession. It wasn't the legacy of me," Alden McDonald explained. "It was the legacy of what this bank means to the community,"

It might have taken him a few years, but it's clear that Todd truly understands what his father has done for this community.

"I'm very grateful for him and it's been a blessing to work together," Todd McDonald said.

"I accept your blessing and give you mine as well, so thank you for all that you do," Alden McDonald said.