Kendra Scott supports the Simmons Family with Fundraiser

NEW ORLEANS — In December, Nicholls State student Lindy Simmons and two of her siblings were killed by a drunk driver. Her mother and another passenger were also seriously injured.

Kendra Scott will honor the family On Thursday, January 27th with 20% of all purchases made between 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Louisiana stores benefiting the family. There is also a "Simmons Collection" available in their honor.