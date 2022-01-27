x
Kendra Scott supports the Simmons Family with Fundraiser

On Thursday, January 27th, all purchases made between 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Louisiana stores will benefit the family.

NEW ORLEANS — In December, Nicholls State student Lindy Simmons and two of her siblings were killed by a drunk driver. Her mother and another passenger were also seriously injured.

Kendra Scott will honor the family On Thursday, January 27th with 20% of all purchases made between 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Louisiana stores benefiting the family. There is also a "Simmons Collection" available in their honor. 

If you can't make it in person, please shop online and use web code GIVEBACK-BHKVX at checkout at kendrascott.com! 

   

