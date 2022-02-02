Louisiana Workforce Commission offering free truck driver training

The "Drive Your Future" program will pay for qualifying students across the state to attend certain accredited truck driving schools

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Workforce Commission announced that they will offer free truck driver training to qualified applicants to help ease the truck driver shortage across the state by

“From food to furniture, truck drivers help keep Louisiana’s economy moving,” said LWC Secretary Ava Cates. “The pandemic dealt a blow to the truck driving industry, one critical to our state. This program will help get a new crop of drivers on the road and help keep goods flowing.”

The program is called “Drive Your Future." It will pay for qualifying students across the state to attend certain accredited truck driving schools and earn their Commercial Driver’s License.

Workforce Commission said it is focusing on veterans and the underemployed to get Louisianans on the road to a new career.