NEW ORLEANS — Allegations of discrimination and harassment at the Jefferson Parish animal shelter. School board members are calling for one of their own to resign after shoplifting allegations. And the WWL-TV Investigators look into safety issues with charter school bus system.

Jefferson Parish Council members want to know what's going on at the parish animal shelter.

It appears they've been kept in the dark about an internal investigation into workplace related complaints there and the status of the shelter director Robin Beaulieu.

A jalapeno, a lime, some aluminum foil, shampoo and some soup mix.

Those are the items St. Tammany Parish school board member Sharon Lo Drucker is accused of stashing in her purse at Walmart.

The rise of charter schools in New Orleans has been controversial. Some hail it for improving public school choices after Hurricane Katrina. Others criticize it for turning public education over to private management companies and for killing neighborhood-based schooling.

But lost in the debate about this education sea-change has been a growing crisis in school bus service -- at least until very recently.

An area of low pressure in Western Gulf continues to move east across the Gulf south of Louisiana. The northern edge of it is bringing scattered showers across SE LA this morning. The rain will continue through the AM Commute before ending late-morning. Temperatures are much warmer in the 50s across the region.

A federal judge is refusing to order the NFL to implement a rule that could have led to a do-over of the NFC championship game between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams.