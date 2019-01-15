NEW ORLEANS — The Mayor of Atlanta says she does not want the New Orleans Saints in the Super Bowl. A 9-year-old girl tragically killed by a 12-year-old is being remembered for her "beautiful spirit." Here are the top stories you Need to Know to start your Tuesday morning.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 07: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy as head coach Sean Payton looks on after defeating the Indianapolis Colts during Super Bowl XLIV on February 7, 2010 at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

The Mayor of Atlanta is making it clear which team she does not want to see play in the Super Bowl. Last week, a reporter asked Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms which two teams she would prefer Atlanta host. Now her comments are getting attention in New Orleans. (Read more)

Louisiana is joining other states in handing out February food stamps early because of the partial federal government shutdown. Officials warn that these are not extra funds and are meant to last through February. (Read more)

The clouds are being stubborn and they still have not cleared out. This is thanks to northerly winds moving over some deep snowpack over MO and IL. The winds will shift a little today, so we will start to see the clouds break up. (Read more)

The life of 9-year-old Alisia Williams was cut short Saturday night.

New Orleans police say Alisia was shot and killed inside her home at Bundy Apartments. Family members say her 12-year-old brother was arrested for pulling the trigger, but it was an accidental shooting. (Read more)