NEW ORLEANS — The Mayor of Atlanta says she does not want the New Orleans Saints in the Super Bowl. A 9-year-old girl tragically killed by a 12-year-old is being remembered for her "beautiful spirit." Here are the top stories you Need to Know to start your Tuesday morning.
Atlanta mayor: 'Anybody other than the Saints'
The Mayor of Atlanta is making it clear which team she does not want to see play in the Super Bowl. Last week, a reporter asked Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms which two teams she would prefer Atlanta host. Now her comments are getting attention in New Orleans. (Read more)
Louisiana releasing February food stamps early amid shutdown
Louisiana is joining other states in handing out February food stamps early because of the partial federal government shutdown. Officials warn that these are not extra funds and are meant to last through February. (Read more)
Pinpoint Forecast: Staying chilly today, but milder air returns tomorrow
The clouds are being stubborn and they still have not cleared out. This is thanks to northerly winds moving over some deep snowpack over MO and IL. The winds will shift a little today, so we will start to see the clouds break up. (Read more)
9-year-old girl killed by 12-year-old boy remembered for 'beautiful spirit'
The life of 9-year-old Alisia Williams was cut short Saturday night.
New Orleans police say Alisia was shot and killed inside her home at Bundy Apartments. Family members say her 12-year-old brother was arrested for pulling the trigger, but it was an accidental shooting. (Read more)