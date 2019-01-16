NEW ORLEANS — Choppa performs 'Choppa Style' before Justin Timberlake at the Smoothie King Center. The government shutdown could impact Super Bowl travelers. Las Vegas believes in the Saints. Here are the top stories you Need to Know to start your Wednesday morning:

Choppa performs "Choppa Style" for the Justin Timberlake at a concert at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Tuesday.

The New Orleans Advocate

After performing at Drew Brees' surprise 40th birthday bash, creating a remix of 'Choppa Style,' and performing in the WWL-TV studio, the New Orleans rapper has been showing up everywhere. Choppa's latest appearance was opening for Justin Timberlake Tuesday night at the Smoothie King Center. (Read more)

A general exterior photograph of Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 7, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Getty Images

A day after travelers waited nearly 90 minutes in snail-speed security lines at the world's busiest airport, Atlanta's mayor is concerned about the waits that could result when the city hosts the 2019 Super Bowl. (Read more)

RELATED: 'It was a joke,' Atlanta Mayor welcomes Saints fans

RELATED: Saints fans react to Atlanta Mayor's Super Bowl comment

The odds-makers in Las Vegas have given the Saints the best chance of winning Super Bowl LVIII as of now. Las Vegas believes, and so does New Orleans. (Read more)

RELATED: Remember when they were the New Orleans 'Aints?

Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. It will be a little milder with highs around 60. Tonight will become mostly cloudy as a weak cold front heads toward us. (Read more)