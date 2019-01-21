NEW ORLEANS — A no-call from NFL officials, a devastating loss, and the Who Dat nation reactions. Here are the top stories you Need to Know to start your Monday morning.

NEW ORLEANS - FEBRUARY 09: New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees #9 and teammates celebrate during the New Orleans Saints Super Bowl XLIV Victory Parade as they ride past the Louisiana Superdome on February 9, 2010 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Skip Bolen/Getty Images)

How does New Orleans cope with a devastating loss? By throwing a party.

After the New Orleans Saints' heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Sunday, one council member suggested that the city hold a parade for the team. (Read more)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Head coach Sean Peyton of the New Orleans Saints reacts during action against the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

We'll take this to our graves. The best New Orleans Saints team in franchise history will not be going to the Super Bowl because of an officiating call that will take its place in horrific officiating calls in sports history. (Read more)

Here are more headlines about the controversial no-call:

It is a cold start to this MLK Jr. Day! Bundle up if you are headed to work as temperatures are in the 20s north and 30s south. We will have a small warm-up this afternoon with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-50s. (Read more)

After nearly 150 years in business, Morning Call was closing down -- at least for now. It was the victim of a bitter contract battle that saw a 10-year lease for the space in City Park’s casino building awarded to rival Cafe du Monde. (Read more)