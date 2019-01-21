NEW ORLEANS — A no-call from NFL officials, a devastating loss, and the Who Dat nation reactions. Here are the top stories you Need to Know to start your Monday morning.
Councilman calls for Saints parade during Super Bowl
How does New Orleans cope with a devastating loss? By throwing a party.
After the New Orleans Saints' heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Sunday, one council member suggested that the city hold a parade for the team. (Read more)
Forecast: The best team in Saints history will not be going to the Super Bowl
We'll take this to our graves. The best New Orleans Saints team in franchise history will not be going to the Super Bowl because of an officiating call that will take its place in horrific officiating calls in sports history. (Read more)
Pinpoint Forecast: A cold morning with chilly temperatures this afternoon
It is a cold start to this MLK Jr. Day! Bundle up if you are headed to work as temperatures are in the 20s north and 30s south. We will have a small warm-up this afternoon with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-50s. (Read more)
Morning Call serves up its last orders of beignets and café au lait
After nearly 150 years in business, Morning Call was closing down -- at least for now. It was the victim of a bitter contract battle that saw a 10-year lease for the space in City Park’s casino building awarded to rival Cafe du Monde. (Read more)