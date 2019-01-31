NEW ORLEANS — An infant ibuprofen recall has been expanded due to higher levels of concentration. Key rulings expected soon in NFC 'do-over' suit, and lots of questions for Goodell, not a lot of answers.

Here are the top stories you Need to Know to start your Thursday morning.

FDA

The New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company originally recalled the liquid infant ibuprofen in November 2018 due to a higher concentration of ibuprofen than advertised. Some of the products recalled include CVS brand and Equate infant ibuprofen. (Read more)

Most Saints fans feel like head coach Sean Payton after the no-call seen around the world, and are vowing to boycott this year's Super Bowl because of it.

Getty Images

Key court rulings are expected soon in a lawsuit seeking a possible do-over of the NFC title game that ended with a Los Angeles Rams victory over the New Orleans Saints — a game affected by a crucial "no-call" by officials in the final minutes of regulation play. (Read more)

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 30: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a press conference during Super Bowl LIII Week at the NFL Media Center inside the Georgia World Congress Center on January 30, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Faced with a blitz of officiating questions and queries about the effectiveness of the Rooney Rule, Colin Kaepernick's football unemployment, and the cancellation of a news conference for a Super Bowl halftime show that has drawn hefty criticism, Roger Goodell scrambled. (Read more)

RELATED: Goodell: Non-call 'A play that should be called'

It is a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 30s north and 40s south. Bundle up as you head out the door.

A warming trend starts today thanks to easterly winds coming back over the region. We will have a mix of sun and clouds as a weak upper-level wave moves over us. (Read more)

RELATED: Record freeze to continue for parts of Midwest Thursday

WWLTV

Chuck Edwards, the PA announcer for the Pelicans and Saints game host, has died. He was 49-years old.

Edwards had been working with the Saints since 1997 and with the Pelicans since 2007. (Read more)