NEW ORLEANS — An infant ibuprofen recall has been expanded due to higher levels of concentration. Key rulings expected soon in NFC 'do-over' suit, and lots of questions for Goodell, not a lot of answers.
Here are the top stories you Need to Know to start your Thursday morning.
Infant ibuprofen recall expanded due to higher levels of concentration
The New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company originally recalled the liquid infant ibuprofen in November 2018 due to a higher concentration of ibuprofen than advertised. Some of the products recalled include CVS brand and Equate infant ibuprofen. (Read more)
Key rulings expected soon in NFC 'do-over' suit
Key court rulings are expected soon in a lawsuit seeking a possible do-over of the NFC title game that ended with a Los Angeles Rams victory over the New Orleans Saints — a game affected by a crucial "no-call" by officials in the final minutes of regulation play. (Read more)
Lots of questions for Goodell, not a lot of answers
Faced with a blitz of officiating questions and queries about the effectiveness of the Rooney Rule, Colin Kaepernick's football unemployment, and the cancellation of a news conference for a Super Bowl halftime show that has drawn hefty criticism, Roger Goodell scrambled. (Read more)
Pinpoint Forecast: A warming trend starts today
It is a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 30s north and 40s south. Bundle up as you head out the door.
A warming trend starts today thanks to easterly winds coming back over the region. We will have a mix of sun and clouds as a weak upper-level wave moves over us. (Read more)
Chuck Edwards, Pelicans PA announcer and Saints game host, dies at age 49
Chuck Edwards, the PA announcer for the Pelicans and Saints game host, has died. He was 49-years old.
Edwards had been working with the Saints since 1997 and with the Pelicans since 2007. (Read more)