NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have defeated the defending Super Bowl Champions. President Donald Trump will visit New Orleans to address this year's Farm Bureau Convention. Here are the top stories you Need to Know this Monday morning.

The New Orleans Saints celebrate in the locker room after defeating the defending Super Bowl Champions Philadelphia Eagles.

The hottest club in New Orleans might be the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. After knocking out the defending Super Bowl Champions, the New Orleans Saints took their normal locker room celebrations up a notch Sunday. (Read more)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Fans celebrate the New Orleans Saints win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Saints defeated the Eagles 20-14. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

How many rakes could the New Orleans Saints step on and still win a playoff game? Apparently all the rakes. The Saints had 11 penalties, 1 turnover, a missed field goal, fell behind 14-0, and defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 20-14 anyway. (Read more)

All eyes will be on New Orleans as President Donald Trump makes a stop at the Farm Bureau convention Monday. Many want to hear what he has to say about the current trade war with China and how he may help farmers stuck in the middle. (Read more)

