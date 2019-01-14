NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have defeated the defending Super Bowl Champions. President Donald Trump will visit New Orleans to address this year's Farm Bureau Convention. Here are the top stories you Need to Know this Monday morning.
Watch: Saints step up locker room celebrations with fog, lights and ‘Choppa Style’
The hottest club in New Orleans might be the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. After knocking out the defending Super Bowl Champions, the New Orleans Saints took their normal locker room celebrations up a notch Sunday. (Read more)
RELATED: Saints fans wish Drew Brees early Happy 40th Birthday
Forecast: Did we just witness that?
How many rakes could the New Orleans Saints step on and still win a playoff game? Apparently all the rakes. The Saints had 11 penalties, 1 turnover, a missed field goal, fell behind 14-0, and defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 20-14 anyway. (Read more)
RELATED: On to the NFC Championship!
RELATED: When is the Saints-Rams NFC Championship game?
RELATED: What they're saying about the Saints comeback win over Philadelphia
Farmers hope President Trump brings good news to NOLA after tough year
All eyes will be on New Orleans as President Donald Trump makes a stop at the Farm Bureau convention Monday. Many want to hear what he has to say about the current trade war with China and how he may help farmers stuck in the middle. (Read more)
RELATED: In and Out: Trump selective about travel during shutdown
RELATED: Trump's weekend: New Russia questions, shutdown irritants