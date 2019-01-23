NEW ORLEANS — We now know who will reign as Bacchus LI. A son of the newly appointed New Orleans Police Superintendent found himself behind bars Tuesday. And heavy storms are on the way.

Here are the top stories you Need to Know to start your Wednesday morning:

Jensen Ackles, actor, director and star of the horror fantasy series “Supernatural,” will reign as Bacchus LI when the super krewe rolls on March 3. (Read more)

One of the sons of New Orleans’ new police chief found himself behind bars Tuesday.

Shane Ferguson surrendered to police in connection with a domestic dispute during the weekend, NOPD spokesman Andy Cunningham said in a prepared statement. (Read more)

A strong cold front will move through today. It will bring a squall line of strong to possibly severe storms across SE Louisiana. Expect a few showers and storms this morning ahead of the line. The line will arrive around midday with the storms. (Read more)

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited on Tuesday expanded a recall of 10 lots of Losartan potassium tablets to include six lots of Losartan potassium and hydrochlorothiazide tablets due to the detection of a potential cancer-causing impurity. (Read more)

The suit, on behalf of Saints season ticket holders Tommy Badeaux and Candis Lambert and "the Saints national fan base," would compel NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell into court to explain why he is not enforcing a league rule. (Read more)