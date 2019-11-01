NEW ORLEANS — In anticipation for Sunday’s big Saints playoff game, WWL-TV is spreading the enthusiasm across the metro area. All day on Friday, we are running a rolling pep rally for our beloved Saints. Click here to watch Eyewitness Morning News as the pep rally rolls.

Here are the top stories you Need to Know to start your Friday morning.

In New Orleans -- there’s a chant no good Saints fan could ever forget. The origin of the term “Who Dat” can be traced back more than 160 years. In athletics, the chant was used at Southern University in 1960s and later at St. Augustine High School. In 1983, however, the chant become etched in New Orleans Saints history with a simple song and a music video. (Read more)

The allegations against former elementary school principal Stanley Roy Green include a shocking audio recording, made by former William J. Fischer social studies teacher Lindsay Garcia, who claims Green is the man in the recording telling her he wants to “snatch up, kidnap, subdue… someone we both know.” (Read more)

A prohibition on "whole-home" vacation rentals such as those arranged online by Airbnb moved closer to reality Thursday in New Orleans. City Council members voted to advance a proposal unveiled last year by member Kristin Gisleson Palmer. (Read more)

We will have another pretty day, but it will stay cool. Expect plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Tonight will become mostly cloudy and it will not be as cold. Lows will be in the upper 40s north and mid-50s south, but this will occur around Midnight. Then the temperatures will rise through the morning as SE winds return. (Read more)