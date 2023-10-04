NOPD hosts a two-day job fair, here is what you need to know to apply

NOPD is looking to hire police officers as well as civilians. Those wishing to join NOPD may apply and test on-site.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a few good people looking for a rewarding career in law enforcement.

The NOPD is hosting a Job Fair on October 4 and 5 at the Baptist Theological Seminary Luter Student Center, 3939 Gentilly Boulevard, in an effort to bolster its ranks. The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NOPD is looking to hire police officers as well as civilians. Those wishing to join NOPD may apply and test on-site. The department is planning for a police recruit academy to begin in November.

"Hiring additional officers is critical to the mission of the NOPD and one of my top priorities as the leader of this department," Interim NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said.

"So far, I have been extremely impressed by the dedicated men and women of this department and I am determined to provide them the support they need and deserve."

New NOPD officers are eligible for up to $20,000 in hiring and retention incentives along with guaranteed 5% pay raises in 2024 and 2025. In addition, the NOPD offers a student loan forgiveness program and other educational incentives.

For more information, contact NOPD's Recruitment Division at (504) 658-5575 or visit www.joinnopd.org

The New Orleans Fire Department will also be on hand accepting applications.