'Partner to Empower' program aims to break down barriers for minority-owned businesses

NEW ORLEANS — Brookfield Properties is wanting to take a proactive approach to close the wealth gap. The company this year started the "Partner to Empower Program." The goal is to create wealth for minorities.

Michelle Isabel is the Vice President of the Partner to Empower Program.

The program is funded through Brookfield properties which own locations like the Oakwood Mall. The company invested $25 million to encourage more minority-owned businesses.

"We have always done businesses with black and minority business owners, after the murders of George Floyd, Breanna Taylor and so many other companies decided they needed to do more and Brookfield wanted to be responsible and participate in our communities, we wanted to create the generational wealth," Isabel said.

Over the course of the 4-week program entrepreneurs learn, the basics of running a business, as well as marketing, and human resources, all the necessary skills to become successful.

"This is the most impactful work that I've ever done, I'm proud to work with a team that helps to grow communities and providing that generational wealth," Isabel said.

Isabel said 500 people applied to be a part of the program and only accepted about 40 businesses.

Gene Dixon, the owner of Utopian is one of the 40 businesses who participated in program.

"Oh, that was great, it was like a business class for three weeks, three times a week for a full month," Dixon said.

