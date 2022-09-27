Recipe: Chef Kevin's Bourbon-Peach Glaze Brisket and Peach Bourbon Upside-Down Cake

NEW ORLEANS —
Bourbon-Peach Glaze Brisket
Ingredients
Rub:
- 1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 tsp. smoked paprika
- 1/2tsp. ground cinnamon
Brisket:
- 1 4-pound trimmed flat-cut brisket with about 1/3" top layer of fat
- 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil, divided
- 1 onion, chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, smashed
- 5 cups beef stock
- 3/4 cup bourbon
- 1/4 cup brown sugar, packed
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 6 thyme sprigs
- 3 celery stalks, chopped
- 1 carrot, chopped
- 1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
Glaze:
- 1/2 cup peach preserves
- 2 tsp. Bourbon
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions
Mix all rub ingredients in a small bowl.
Rub brisket all over with spice rub. Cover and chill for at least 2 hours or overnight. Let stand at room temperature for 1 hour before continuing.
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large wide pot over high heat. Add brisket, fat side down. Cook undisturbed until well browned, 5-6 minutes. Turn brisket over and cook until browned, about 3 minutes. Using tongs, transfer to a plate. Reduce heat to medium and add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil. Add onion and garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is slightly golden, about 5 minutes. Add stock and all remaining ingredients. Bring liquid to a simmer. Return brisket to pot. Cover and transfer to oven.
Braise until brisket is very tender to the touch but still holds its shape, about 4 1/2 hours. Transfer brisket, fat side up, to a large plate. Strain braising liquid into a large bowl. Return liquid to the pot, bring to a simmer and cook until reduced to 2 cups, about 15 minutes. Score the fat side of the brisket by cutting a crosshatch pattern of 1/4"-deep. Return brisket, fat side up, to pot with reduced braising liquid.
Place 1/4 cup braising liquid in a blender. Add preserve and bourbon and purée until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.
Preheat broiler. Spread 3-4 tablespoons glaze on top of brisket with the back of a spoon. Broil brisket in the pot until browned and glazed 4-5 minutes.
Move the brisket to a cutting board. Slice against the grain and transfer to a large platter. Ladle braising liquid over. Drizzle remaining glaze on top.
Maple Bourbon Green Beans
Ingredients
- 3 cups fresh green beans
- 1 onion, sliced
- 4 bacon strips, cut into pieces
- 1/4 cup almond slices
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 1/2 tsp. Creole seasoning
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1 Tbsp. Bourbon
Directions
In a large saucepan, place a steamer basket over 1 in. water. Place beans in basket. Bring water to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a low boil; steam, covered, until crisp-tender, 4-5 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook onion and bacon over medium heat until bacon is crisp; drain. Stir almond slices, syrup, Creole seasoning, salt, and bourbon into the onion mixture. Add beans; heat through, and toss to combine.
Peach Bourbon Upside-Down Cake
Ingredients
- 2 cups sliced peeled fresh or frozen peaches, thawed
- 2 Tbsp. Bourbon
- 1/4 cup butter
- 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
Batter:
- 1/2 cup butter, room temperature
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1 egg, room temperature
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1-1/4 tsp. baking powder
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/2 cup milk
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Combine peaches and bourbon. Let stand for 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, place 1/4 cup butter in a 10-in. cast-iron or an ovenproof skillet; heat in oven until butter is melted, 5-7 minutes. Sprinkle brown sugar evenly over butter. Arrange peach slices over brown sugar.
In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in egg and vanilla. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, and salt; add to creamed mixture alternately with milk, beating after each addition just until combined. Spread batter evenly over peaches.
Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 40-45 minutes. Cool for 5 minutes before inverting onto a serving plate. Serve warm.