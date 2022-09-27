Recipe: Chef Kevin's Bourbon-Peach Glaze Brisket and Peach Bourbon Upside-Down Cake

September is National Bourbon Heritage Month

NEW ORLEANS — Bourbon-Peach Glaze Brisket

Ingredients



Rub:

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1/2tsp. ground cinnamon

Brisket:

1 4-pound trimmed flat-cut brisket with about 1/3" top layer of fat

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil, divided

1 onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, smashed

5 cups beef stock

3/4 cup bourbon

1/4 cup brown sugar, packed

1/4 cup soy sauce

6 thyme sprigs

3 celery stalks, chopped

1 carrot, chopped

1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

Glaze:

1/2 cup peach preserves

2 tsp. Bourbon

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Mix all rub ingredients in a small bowl.

Rub brisket all over with spice rub. Cover and chill for at least 2 hours or overnight. Let stand at room temperature for 1 hour before continuing.

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large wide pot over high heat. Add brisket, fat side down. Cook undisturbed until well browned, 5-6 minutes. Turn brisket over and cook until browned, about 3 minutes. Using tongs, transfer to a plate. Reduce heat to medium and add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil. Add onion and garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is slightly golden, about 5 minutes. Add stock and all remaining ingredients. Bring liquid to a simmer. Return brisket to pot. Cover and transfer to oven.

Braise until brisket is very tender to the touch but still holds its shape, about 4 1/2 hours. Transfer brisket, fat side up, to a large plate. Strain braising liquid into a large bowl. Return liquid to the pot, bring to a simmer and cook until reduced to 2 cups, about 15 minutes. Score the fat side of the brisket by cutting a crosshatch pattern of 1/4"-deep. Return brisket, fat side up, to pot with reduced braising liquid.

Place 1/4 cup braising liquid in a blender. Add preserve and bourbon and purée until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.

Preheat broiler. Spread 3-4 tablespoons glaze on top of brisket with the back of a spoon. Broil brisket in the pot until browned and glazed 4-5 minutes.

Move the brisket to a cutting board. Slice against the grain and transfer to a large platter. Ladle braising liquid over. Drizzle remaining glaze on top.

Maple Bourbon Green Beans

Ingredients

3 cups fresh green beans

1 onion, sliced

4 bacon strips, cut into pieces

1/4 cup almond slices

1/4 cup maple syrup

1/2 tsp. Creole seasoning

1/4 tsp. salt

1 Tbsp. Bourbon

Directions

In a large saucepan, place a steamer basket over 1 in. water. Place beans in basket. Bring water to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a low boil; steam, covered, until crisp-tender, 4-5 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook onion and bacon over medium heat until bacon is crisp; drain. Stir almond slices, syrup, Creole seasoning, salt, and bourbon into the onion mixture. Add beans; heat through, and toss to combine.

Peach Bourbon Upside-Down Cake

Ingredients

2 cups sliced peeled fresh or frozen peaches, thawed

2 Tbsp. Bourbon

1/4 cup butter

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

Batter:

1/2 cup butter, room temperature

3/4 cup sugar

1 egg, room temperature

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1-1/4 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. salt

1/2 cup milk

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Combine peaches and bourbon. Let stand for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, place 1/4 cup butter in a 10-in. cast-iron or an ovenproof skillet; heat in oven until butter is melted, 5-7 minutes. Sprinkle brown sugar evenly over butter. Arrange peach slices over brown sugar.

In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in egg and vanilla. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, and salt; add to creamed mixture alternately with milk, beating after each addition just until combined. Spread batter evenly over peaches.