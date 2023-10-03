Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Caribbean Jerk Shrimp Tacos

NEW ORLEANS —
Caribbean Jerk Shrimp tacos
- 2 Tbsp. butter
- 1/4 tsp. chili pepper
- 1/4 tsp. all spice
- 1/4 tsp. Creole seasoning
- 1 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 6 inch flour tortillas
- chopped red cabbage
- avocado slices
- pineapple peach salsa (recipe below)
- Queso Fresco cheese, crumbled
- garnish with cilantro and lime slices
Melt the butter in a hot skillet. Whisk in the spices.
Add the drained shrimp and stir until each shrimp is coated in the butter mixture.
Fry in the pan until the shrimp turns pink. Remove from the heat.
Fill tortilla with cabbage, avocado slices, fruit salsa, hot shrimp, cheese, and cilantro. Squeeze lime juice on top and serve immediately.
Pineapple Peach Salsa
- 20 oz. pineapple, diced
- 4 peaches, peeled and diced
- 1/2 cup red onion, diced
- 1/2 cup red bell pepper, diced
- 1 jalapeño or Serrano, seeded and diced
- 1/4 cup cilantro
- 1 Tbsp. lime juice
- 1 Tbsp. honey
Mix fruit and vegetables in a bowl. Drizzle the lime juice and honey over the mixture, toss to coat. Refrigerate in a covered container.
Black Bean Salsa
- 15 ounces black beans, drained
- 2 cups corn
- 1 tomato, diced
- 1 onion, diced
- 2 Tbsp. lime juice
- Cilantro leaves
- Salt and pepper
Make sure to unthaw your corn first if using frozen, everything used should be room temperature.
In a large bowl, gently mix all of the ingredients together.
Serve with tortilla chips as a salsa or use to top cooked chicken or other meals.
You can serve immediately or store it in an air tight container in the refrigerator.
