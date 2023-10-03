Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Caribbean Jerk Shrimp Tacos

Chef Belton cooks up a Caribbean Jerk Shrimp Tacos in the WWL-TV kitchen.

NEW ORLEANS — Caribbean Jerk Shrimp tacos

2 Tbsp. butter

1/4 tsp. chili pepper

1/4 tsp. all spice

1/4 tsp. Creole seasoning

1 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined

6 inch flour tortillas

chopped red cabbage

avocado slices

pineapple peach salsa (recipe below)

Queso Fresco cheese, crumbled

garnish with cilantro and lime slices

Melt the butter in a hot skillet. Whisk in the spices.

Add the drained shrimp and stir until each shrimp is coated in the butter mixture.

Fry in the pan until the shrimp turns pink. Remove from the heat.

Fill tortilla with cabbage, avocado slices, fruit salsa, hot shrimp, cheese, and cilantro. Squeeze lime juice on top and serve immediately.

Pineapple Peach Salsa

20 oz. pineapple, diced

4 peaches, peeled and diced

1/2 cup red onion, diced

1/2 cup red bell pepper, diced

1 jalapeño or Serrano, seeded and diced

1/4 cup cilantro

1 Tbsp. lime juice

1 Tbsp. honey

Mix fruit and vegetables in a bowl. Drizzle the lime juice and honey over the mixture, toss to coat. Refrigerate in a covered container.

Black Bean Salsa

15 ounces black beans, drained

2 cups corn

1 tomato, diced

1 onion, diced

2 Tbsp. lime juice

Cilantro leaves

Salt and pepper

Make sure to unthaw your corn first if using frozen, everything used should be room temperature.

In a large bowl, gently mix all of the ingredients together.

Serve with tortilla chips as a salsa or use to top cooked chicken or other meals.

You can serve immediately or store it in an air tight container in the refrigerator.