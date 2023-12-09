Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Chicken Cobbler, Chocolate Candy Cake Mix Cookies

Chef Belton cooks up a family meal in the WWL-TV kitchen.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Chicken Cobbler

8 Tbsp. butter

1 rotisserie chicken, shredded

1 cup green onions, sliced

12 oz. pkg. peas and carrots, frozen

12 oz. pkg. corn, frozen

Creole seasoning

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 cups biscuit mix

2 cups milk

1 cup Jack cheese, shredded

1 Serrano pepper, seeded and chopped

2 cups chicken stock

1 cup cream of chicken soup

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Place butter in a 9-by-13-inch pan and pop the pan in the oven to melt the butter as it heats.

Once the butter is melted, add the chicken and spread it into an even layer. Next, layer the green onion and frozen vegetables over the top. Season with Creole seasoning and garlic.

Mix together the milk, biscuit mix, cheese, and Serrano peppers. Pour that milk-biscuit mix over the chicken and vegetables as a layer—do not mix together. Next, whisk together the chicken stock and cream of chicken soup, then pour over the top as another layer. Do not mix that either.

Bake uncovered for 45-50 minutes. It is going to look runny, but let it sit for at least 10 to 15 minutes. The sauce will thicken to a gravy consistency.

Chocolate Candy Cake Mix Cookies

1 box cake mix, flavor of choice

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1 tsp. vanilla

2 eggs

Mini Reese’s, Kit Kat, Hershey Kisses, or candy of choice

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside.

In a large bowl, stir cake mix together with oil, vanilla, and eggs.

Scoop dough into 24 even balls and place onto prepared baking sheets. Press mini candy in the center of the cookie dough. Bake for 8-10 minutes. Remove from oven and cool for 4 minutes before removing to a cooling rack. Enjoy warm or at room temperature.