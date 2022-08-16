Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Creamy Pasta Brats

National Bratwurst day August 16th

Creamy Pasta Brats

Ingredients

1 lb. bratwurst, cooked and sliced

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil

12 oz. shiitake or baby bello mushrooms, sliced thin

1 onion, sliced thin

1 red bell pepper, sliced thin

1 yellow bell pepper, sliced thin

5 garlic cloves, minced

12 oz. penne pasta

14.5 oz. fire roasted tomatoes, diced

3 1/2 cups chicken stock

2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

8 oz. cream cheese, room temperature and cubed

1/4 cup parsley, finely chopped

1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes

Directions

Pre heat oven to 400 degrees

Line a rimmed baking pan with parchment paper. Place a single layer of bratwurst with a little space in between each piece. Bake for 15 minutes, carefully remove pan and turn brats over and cook another 15-20 minutes until an internal temperature of 160 degrees. Let cool slightly and slice in rounds.

In a large skillet over medium heat add oil. Once heated add mushrooms, onion, peppers, and garlic cook about 5 minutes, or until the mushrooms begin to brown.

Next, add the pasta, fire-roasted tomatoes, chicken stock, and seasoning to the skillet. Stir just until everything is evenly combined, then place a lid on top and allow the stock to come up to a boil.

Once boiling, turn the heat down to medium and let the pasta simmer for roughly 12-15 minutes, stirring every couple of minutes until the pasta is tender and cooked al dente.

Add the cream cheese to the skillet and stir until completely melted and sauce is thick and creamy.