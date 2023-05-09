Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Mongolian Beef

NEW ORLEANS —
Mongolian Beef
1 Tbsp. cornstarch
1/2 tsp. Chinese five spice
1 Tbsp. brown sugar
4 garlic cloves, minced
1/4 cup soy sauce
1 1/2 lbs. skirt or flank steak, thinly sliced
1/4 cup vegetable or peanut oil
2 onions, halved, cut into wedges
1 carrot, halved length-ways, sliced diagonally
1 cup sugar snap peas
2 Tbsp. Hoisin or oyster sauce
1 Tbsp. Mirin
2 green onions, thinly sliced
Steamed white long-grain rice, to serve
Combine cornstarch, five spices, sugar, garlic, and 1/2 the soy sauce in a medium bowl. Add steak. Toss to coat. Refrigerate for 15 minutes.
Heat a wok over medium-high heat. Add 2 tablespoons oil. Swirl to coat. Stir-fry steak mixture, in 2 batches, for 3 to 4 minutes or until browned. Transfer to a heatproof bowl. Carefully wipe the wok clean.
Heat wok over medium-high heat. Add remaining oil. Swirl to coat. Stir-fry onion, carrot, and sugar snap peas for 2 to 3 minutes or until charred and almost tender. Add hoisin sauce, shao hsing, 2 tablespoons water, and remaining soy. Stir-fry for 1 minute. Return steak to wok. Stir-fry for 1 minute or until heated through.
Sprinkle stir-fry with green onion. Serve with steamed rice.