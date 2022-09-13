Recipe Chef Kevin's Buffalo Meatball Po’boy

Chef Kevin is celebrating National 'Eat a Hoagie Day'

NEW ORLEANS — Buffalo Meatball Po’boy

Ingredients

1 cup seasoned breadcrumbs

1/3 cup milk

1 pound ground chicken

1 pound ground turkey breakfast sausage

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 eggs

1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1/4 cup parsley, chopped fine

1/4 cup onions, chopped fine or grated

2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. dried oregano

1 tsp. Creole seasoning

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper

Directions

In a large mixing bowl, stir together bread crumbs and milk until combined. Set the mixture aside to soak for 5 to 10 minutes while you prepare the other ingredients.

Combine the remaining ingredients. Add the ground chicken, ground turkey, garlic, eggs, Parmesan, fresh herbs, onion, and Worcestershire sauce to the mixing bowl. Sprinkle the oregano, Creole seasoning, salt, and crushed red pepper flakes evenly on top. Use your hands to mix the ingredients until evenly combined, being careful not to over-mix the ingredients.

Chill if desired. To make the meatballs easier to form, cover and chill the mixture in the refrigerator for 1 hour. But you can skip this step.

Heat the oven to 425 degrees and line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

Form the meatballs. Using a medium cookie scoop, roll the mixture into balls and place them on the prepared baking sheet.

Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until an instant-read thermometer measures the internal temperature of the meatballs to be 160 degrees. Remove the pan and transfer to a wire cooling rack.

Buffalo Meatball Sauce

Ingredients

2/3 cup hot sauce

1/2 cup butter

1 1/2Tbsp. vinegar

1/4 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

salt to taste

Directions

Combine hot sauce, butter, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, cayenne, garlic powder, and salt in a pot over medium heat. Bring to a simmer while stirring with a whisk. As soon as the liquid begins to bubble, remove from heat, stir with the whisk, and set aside for use.

No Mayo Coleslaw

Ingredients

1/4 cup olive oil

2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1 1/2 Tbsp. granulated sugar

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

1 tsp. Creole seasoning

1 tsp. kosher salt

14-ounce slaw mix of shredded cabbage and carrots

Directions

In a large bowl, whisk together the olive oil, apple cider vinegar, sugar, garlic, onion powder, Creole seasoning, and salt.

Add slaw mix and mix until cabbage is well coated with dressing.