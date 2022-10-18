Recipe: Chef Kevin's Pork Chops with a Champagne Pan Sauce with Barley Risotto

Global Champagne Day is celebrated on the fourth Friday in October every year.

NEW ORLEANS — Risotto

Ingredients

1 Tbsp. olive oil

3/4 cup quick-cooking barley

1/2 cup brut Champagne or sparkling wine

1-3/4 cups chicken stock

1/2 cup carrots, diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup peas

Salt

Pork Chops

Ingredients

6-8 pork chops, boneless

Creole seasoning

Champagne Sauce

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 1/2 cups mushrooms, sliced

2 garlic cloves, minced

3/4 cup chicken stock

1/2 cup brut Champagne or sparkling wine

1/4 tsp. thyme

1 tsp. cornstarch

1 Tbsp. water

Directions

Heat oil in a 3-quart saucepan over medium heat until hot. Add barley and cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until golden brown, stirring occasionally. Stir in 1/2 cup of Champagne. Bring to a simmer. Cook and stir for 30 to 60 seconds or until the liquid is almost absorbed. Add 1-3/4 cup stock, carrots, and garlic; return to simmer and continue cooking for 10 to 15 minutes or until barley is tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in peas, cover, and remove from heat. Let stand for 5 minutes; keep warm.

Season pork chops with Creole seasoning to taste. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place pork chops in a skillet; cook for 5-7 minutes, turning occasionally. Remove to platter. Keep warm.