Recipe: Chef Kevin's Pork Chops with a Champagne Pan Sauce with Barley Risotto

Risotto
Ingredients
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 3/4 cup quick-cooking barley
- 1/2 cup brut Champagne or sparkling wine
- 1-3/4 cups chicken stock
- 1/2 cup carrots, diced
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 cup peas
- Salt
Pork Chops
Ingredients
- 6-8 pork chops, boneless
- Creole seasoning
Champagne Sauce
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 1/2 cups mushrooms, sliced
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 3/4 cup chicken stock
- 1/2 cup brut Champagne or sparkling wine
- 1/4 tsp. thyme
- 1 tsp. cornstarch
- 1 Tbsp. water
Directions
Heat oil in a 3-quart saucepan over medium heat until hot. Add barley and cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until golden brown, stirring occasionally. Stir in 1/2 cup of Champagne. Bring to a simmer. Cook and stir for 30 to 60 seconds or until the liquid is almost absorbed. Add 1-3/4 cup stock, carrots, and garlic; return to simmer and continue cooking for 10 to 15 minutes or until barley is tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in peas, cover, and remove from heat. Let stand for 5 minutes; keep warm.
Season pork chops with Creole seasoning to taste. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place pork chops in a skillet; cook for 5-7 minutes, turning occasionally. Remove to platter. Keep warm.
Heat oil in the same skillet over medium heat until hot. Add mushrooms and garlic; cook and stir for 3 to 5 minutes or until mushrooms are tender and browned. Add 3/4 cup stock, 1/2 cup Champagne, and thyme to skillet, stirring until browned bits attached to the bottom of the pan are dissolved. Bring to a boil; cook for 4 to 8 minutes or until the mixture is reduced to 1 cup. Combine cornstarch and water; stir into mushroom mixture. Bring to a boil; cook for 1 to 2 minutes or until sauce thickens, stirring occasionally. Season with salt, as desired.