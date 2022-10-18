x
Recipe: Chef Kevin's Pork Chops with a Champagne Pan Sauce with Barley Risotto

Global Champagne Day is celebrated on the fourth Friday in October every year.

NEW ORLEANS —

Risotto

Ingredients 

  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 3/4 cup quick-cooking barley
  • 1/2 cup brut Champagne or sparkling wine
  • 1-3/4 cups chicken stock 
  • 1/2 cup carrots, diced 
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 cup peas
  • Salt

Pork Chops

Ingredients 

  • 6-8 pork chops, boneless 
  • Creole seasoning 

Champagne Sauce

  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 1/2 cups mushrooms, sliced
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 3/4 cup chicken stock 
  • 1/2 cup brut Champagne or sparkling wine
  • 1/4 tsp. thyme
  • 1 tsp. cornstarch
  • 1 Tbsp.  water

Directions 

Heat oil in a 3-quart saucepan over medium heat until hot. Add barley and cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until golden brown, stirring occasionally. Stir in 1/2 cup of Champagne. Bring to a simmer. Cook and stir for 30 to 60 seconds or until the liquid is almost absorbed. Add 1-3/4 cup stock, carrots, and garlic; return to simmer and continue cooking for 10 to 15 minutes or until barley is tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in peas, cover, and remove from heat. Let stand for 5 minutes; keep warm.

Season pork chops with Creole seasoning to taste. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place pork chops in a skillet; cook for 5-7 minutes, turning occasionally. Remove to platter. Keep warm.

Heat oil in the same skillet over medium heat until hot. Add mushrooms and garlic; cook and stir for 3 to 5 minutes or until mushrooms are tender and browned. Add 3/4 cup stock, 1/2 cup Champagne, and thyme to skillet, stirring until browned bits attached to the bottom of the pan are dissolved. Bring to a boil; cook for 4 to 8 minutes or until the mixture is reduced to 1 cup. Combine cornstarch and water; stir into mushroom mixture. Bring to a boil; cook for 1 to 2 minutes or until sauce thickens, stirring occasionally. Season with salt, as desired.

