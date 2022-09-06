Recipe: Chef Kevin's Salted Honey Pie

September is National Honey Month

NEW ORLEANS — Salted Honey Pie

Ingredients

Pie crust, homemade or refrigerated

4 egg yolks, lightly beaten

2 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 cup light brown sugar

1/3 cup cornstarch, sifted

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 cup honey

2 tsp. vanilla extract

Sea salt, optional

Directions

Prepare the pie crust in a deep dish 8-inch pie pan, or a 9-inch pie pan, and set it in the fridge. Do not pre-bake it. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Add the egg yolks to a large bowl. Set aside.

To make the filling, heat the heavy cream, brown sugar, cornstarch, and salt in a medium saucepan on medium heat until it comes to a rolling boil, stirring regularly. It should start to thicken.

Once the mixture comes to a full boil, remove it from the heat.

Temper the eggs by adding a little bit of the cream mixture to the eggs and whisking, then adding a little more. Add the remaining cream mixture and stir until combined and smooth.

Add the honey and vanilla extract to the custard and stir until well combined.

Pour the mixture into the chilled pie crust.

Bake the pie for 40-45 minutes. It will bubble up and start to brown on top.

Remove the pie from the oven. It will still be jiggly. Set it on a wire rack to cool until it comes to room temperature. It will firm up as it sits.

Refrigerate the pie until it’s cold.

Sprinkle the sea salt onto the pie and serve.

Garlic Honey Chicken

Ingredients

6 chicken thighs, bone-in or boneless

Creole seasoning, to taste

2 tsp. garlic powder

3 Tbsp. vegetable oil

6 garlic cloves, crushed

1/3 cup honey

1/4 cup chicken stock

2 Tbsp. rice wine vinegar

1 Tbsp. soy sauce

Directions

Season chicken with Creole seasoning, and garlic powder; set aside.

Heat oil in a pan or skillet over medium-high heat; sear chicken on both sides until golden and cooked through.

BONE IN THIGHS:

Reduce heat after searing on both sides, cover the skillet with a lid, and continue cooking until the chicken is cooked through while turning every 5 minutes until done.

Drain most of the excess oil from the pan, leaving about 2 tablespoons of pan juiced for added flavor.

SAUCE: