Recipe: Thanksgiving Dirty Rice and Cornbread Dressing

NEW ORLEANS — Chef Kevin Belton is making Thanksgiving sides, specifically dirty rice and cornbread dressing.
Dirty Rice
Ingredients:
- 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 1/2 lb. ground beef
- 1/2 lb. pork breakfast sausage
- 1/2 lb. chicken livers, chopped
- 2 cups chopped onion
- 1 cup celery, chopped
- 1 cup green bell pepper, chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1⁄2 cup fresh Italian parsley leaves, roughly chopped
- 2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
- 2 cups long grain rice, uncooked
- 4 cups beef or chicken stock
- 1/2 cup green onions
Directions:
- In a large sauté pan over medium heat add oil, break up and sauté beef until browned, about 8 minutes.
- Remove beef and drain in a colander. Return pan to heat and cook pork until browned, about 8 minutes.
- Remove pork and drain in a colander. Add pork to mixing bowl.
- Using the same sauté pan, add chicken livers and cook for about 5 minutes, or until cooked through. Remove and drain in colander.
- Using same sauté pan with the remaining oils and drippings, sauté onion, celery, and bell pepper until translucent, 8–10 minutes.
- Add garlic, parsley and Creole seasoning and cook, stirring for 1 minute.
- Return meat, chicken livers, and rice to the pot. Sauté for 3 minutes and add stock.
- Bring to a boil, stir, and reduce heat to low. Cover and cook for 15 minutes.
- Turn off the heat, stir, and cover; let set for 10 minutes.
- Stir in green onions. Serve as a side dish.
Cornbread Dressing
Ingredients:
- 8 cups cornbread (crumbled)
- 1 / 4 lb. butter
- 2 cups onion, chopped
- 1 cup celery, chopped
- 1 cup bell pepper, chopped
- 1/2 tsp. thyme
- 1 Tbsp. garlic
- 3 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
- 2-3 cups chicken stock
Directions:
- Crumble cornbread in large mixing bowl.
- In a skillet, melt butter. Add onion, celery and bell pepper. Sauté until tender. Add thyme, garlic, and seasoning. Sauté for an additional 3 minutes.
- Remove from heat and add to cornbread. Mix well. Slowly add stock, stirring until mixture is very moist. Place in baking pan, and bake at 350 degrees for 20-30 minutes.
Note: This is a basic cornbread dressing. Before adding stock these optional ingredients can be added.
- 2-3 doz. oysters,
- 1 lb. crab meat,
- 1 lb. cooked shrimp,
- 1/2 lb. cooked pork sausage
