The New Orleans Saints now know their next opponent, a Louisiana town reels from a crash that killed five children, and the shutdown enters day 17. Here are the top stories you Need to Know to start your Monday morning.

Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints talks with Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles after their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 4, 2014 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The New Orleans Saints defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 26 - 24. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Elsa

There will be another Drew Brees and Nick Foles meetup in the NFL playoffs, and another historic reunion will be the result. (Read more)

This photo shows a sign and an exterior of the Avoyelles House of Mercy in Marksville, La., Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. It was supposed to be a fun, post-Christmas trip to Disney World for 14-year-old Jeremiah Warren and his friends from the church in this small Louisiana town - "clean fun" as Warren's aunt described it. But then word came of a fiery crash on a Florida highway that killed seven people, including five children from this area traveling in a church van. (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana)

Rebecca Santana

It was supposed to be a fun, post-Christmas trip to Disney World for 14-year-old Jeremiah Warren and his friends from a church in this small Louisiana town — "clean fun" as Warren's aunt described it. But then word came of a fiery crash on a Florida highway that killed seven people, including five children from this area traveling in a church van. (Read more)

Watch out for some patchy dense fog this morning all across SE Louisiana. Once the fog dissipates, we will have a partly cloudy afternoon with unseasonably mild high temperatures in the lower 70s. It will be mostly cloudy and cool tonight with more patchy fog. Lows will be in the 50s. (Read more)

A family from Northville, Michigan, was returning from a vacation in Florida when a suspected drunk driver hit them.

The City of Dearborn, Instagram

A suspected drunken driver heading the wrong way on Interstate 75 in Kentucky struck a vehicle carrying five family members from Michigan early Sunday, killing all six people, authorities said. (Read more)

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House on January 4, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

With no weekend breakthrough to end a prolonged partial government shutdown, President Donald Trump is standing firm in his border wall funding demands and newly empowered House Democrats are planning to step up pressure on Trump and Republican lawmakers to reopen the government. (Read more)