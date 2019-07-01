The New Orleans Saints now know their next opponent, a Louisiana town reels from a crash that killed five children, and the shutdown enters day 17. Here are the top stories you Need to Know to start your Monday morning.
Saints vs Eagles will be a historic NFL first
There will be another Drew Brees and Nick Foles meetup in the NFL playoffs, and another historic reunion will be the result. (Read more)
RELATED: What they're saying about the Saints and the red-hot Eagles
Louisiana town reels from loss of 5 children in fiery crash
It was supposed to be a fun, post-Christmas trip to Disney World for 14-year-old Jeremiah Warren and his friends from a church in this small Louisiana town — "clean fun" as Warren's aunt described it. But then word came of a fiery crash on a Florida highway that killed seven people, including five children from this area traveling in a church van. (Read more)
Pinpoint Forecast: Patchy Morning Fog, then Pleasant and Mild
Watch out for some patchy dense fog this morning all across SE Louisiana. Once the fog dissipates, we will have a partly cloudy afternoon with unseasonably mild high temperatures in the lower 70s. It will be mostly cloudy and cool tonight with more patchy fog. Lows will be in the 50s. (Read more)
Suspected drunk driver kills family of 5 in wrong-way crash
A suspected drunken driver heading the wrong way on Interstate 75 in Kentucky struck a vehicle carrying five family members from Michigan early Sunday, killing all six people, authorities said. (Read more)
Shutdown day 17: Democrats plan more pressure on Trump to reopen government
With no weekend breakthrough to end a prolonged partial government shutdown, President Donald Trump is standing firm in his border wall funding demands and newly empowered House Democrats are planning to step up pressure on Trump and Republican lawmakers to reopen the government. (Read more)