NEW ORLEANS — A Slidell man will undergo surgery after discovering he has rare cancer a week ago. An Arctic cold front will send temperatures plummeting today. And a bug with Apple's Group FaceTime bug lets people listen in, watch you.

Here are the top stories you Need to Know to start your Tuesday morning.

Joey Long Jr. thought he just had a headache that wouldn't go away. But when he started seeing double, he knew that he had to get checked out.

He went to Slidell Memorial Hospital to get medicine for a sinus infection, but he left the hospital after being told he had Esthesioneuroblastoma - a rare form of cancer that impacts one in 2 million people. (Read more)

The Arctic cold front will move through this morning.Temperatures will plummet into the 30s this morning as the front moves through. Feel like temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Bundle up!! (Read more)

RELATED: School closures and delays north of the lake for Tuesday as Winter Weather Advisory issued

(Credit: TEGNA)

TEGNA

You may want to turn off your FaceTime feature on your iPhone, iPad or Mac for a few days until Apple releases a fix. (Read more)

A federal sexual harassment lawsuit has been filed by a woman who was an Orleans Parish Sheriff’s deputy and alleged widespread harassment by her male colleagues in a joint WWL-TV/New Orleans Advocate investigation last year. (Read more)