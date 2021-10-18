Some students in St. John Parish returning to class, next phase of re-openings set for November

The district initially planned to get students back in class last week, but they decided to hold off so they could do more safety inspections.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — After much delay, some students in St. John the Baptist Parish will be welcomed back to their classrooms today.



The district initially planned to get students back in class last week, but they decided to hold off so they could do further inspections to make sure all school buildings were safe.



In a message from superintendent Dr. Lynett Hookfin, buildings were cleared by mitigation teams and industrial hygienist but had to go through more inspections with a state fire marshal, the department of health and human resources and other teams.

According to Dr. Hookfin, reopenings will still happen in phases. She says schools will use “platoon scheduling”, meaning scheduling students to share school sides by either time of day or a sign days.

Meantime, the district is responding to learning loss due to hurricane Ida recovery and the pandemic. Over $5 million has been allocated to schools in response. Many school system leaders, including those in St. John parish, have put funds toward addressing issues, using the funds to provide additional instruction time in the academic calendar and “intervention plans”.

Dr. Hookfin says the preliminary scheduling for phase 2 reopening‘s is set for November 1. She says that is subject to change as the district continues to assess school buildings and their safety.

