South Lafourche High storing donated food for students, families in need

GALLIANO, La. — Hurricane Ida continues to shed a light on food insecurities in the most hard-hit areas of our communities. In response, Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell and her office want to show they do more than prosecute. Her office has started a new initiative, turning schools in the district into food pantries.



"We say Lafourche strong all the time, but we're Louisiana strong. And what we need Louisiana to understand is right now, you're still needed," she said. "We want people to understand that we have people in our state, in our community that are in desperate need and we don't want to forget them and most of all we don't want to forget our kids. They're our future. We say it all the time but the only way we're going to turn this around because if we continue to support them, allow them to have basic needs so they can go to school and again, be productive citizens one day and do what we do and what we love."



Russell says since the hurricane, donations from across the region have continued to flood into their community. Wanting to do more than create a presence in the schools, her office found the donations to be a way to provide for both students and staff in a way many of them desperately need right now.