The sheriff's office says they are in contact with their service provider to figure out the problem.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The Saint Bernard Sheriff's Office says it's having issues with its phone lines, and some of you may have trouble getting through to 911.

Officials are asking residents to use these three numbers until further notice:

(504) 579-4888

(504) 442-5739

(504) 784-3087

The sheriff's office says they are in contact with their service provider to figure out the problem.