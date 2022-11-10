Stretch of Magazine street closes today

The closure starts around seven this morning. It will remain shut down until mid-November.

NEW ORLEANS — Magazine Street is set to close today between Leake avenue and Walnut Street after being postponed last week.

"The Magazine work was delayed while we waited for final approval from our LaDOTD partners. The approval has been received, and we are on track to begin this scope of work on Tuesday, weather permitting," the City said.



That stretch of Magazine street is right by Audubon zoo. Crews are going to remove pavement and street car tracks.

The repairs are part of a five-million-dollar project to replace roads and sewer lines. The road is scheduled to close around seven on Tuesday and it will remain shut down until at least November 11.

Visit roadwork.nola.gov for more information.

