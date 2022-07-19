Summertime fun food with Chef Kevin Belton

Chef shares a few fun recipes you can enjoy with your family.

NEW ORLEANS — Caribbean Shrimp Lollipops

Ingredients

1 lb shrimp, cleaned, rinsed, and deveined

2 limes, quartered

Marinade

2 Tbsp. vegetable, or canola oil

2 Tbsp. orange juice

2 Tbsp. lime juice

2 Tbsp. cilantro, finely chopped

1 tsp. Creole seasoning

1 tsp. ground cumin

¾ tsp. garlic, minced

¾ tsp. ginger, minced

½ tsp. red pepper flakes

½ tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. ground allspice

Directions



Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a medium sized bowl, mix marinade ingredients.

Toss shrimp in marinade and refrigerate until oven reaches temperature.

Thread 2 shrimps each on bamboo skewers. Place shrimp large rimmed baking sheet, and bake for 8-9 minutes until opaque.

Serve on cheese grits or a bed of greens with lime slices or enjoy alone as an appetizer.

Roasted Chicken Lollipops

Ingredients

6 chicken drumsticks

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. cayenne pepper

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1 tsp. ground coriander

2 Tbsp. olive oil

Directions

Pat the chicken drumsticks dry. Insert the kitchen shears underneath the skin about one inch from the top of the drumstick knuckle. Cut all the way around the bone. Pull off the skin over the knuckle. Holding the bony, push the meat down the drumstick to the bottom. Using a sharp knife, scrape the exposed bone to remove any flesh. Fix the skin down to cover as much of the meat as possible.

In a mixing bowl, combine brown sugar, Creole seasoning, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, smoked paprika, and ground coriander. Mix until well blended.

Take a chicken lollipop and brush it with a bit of olive oil. Then coat lollipops generously with seasonings. Wrap the bony ends with foil. Arrange drumsticks with bony ends up in a greased baking tray.

Bake at 375 degrees for about 30-35 minutes, or until an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

Cheesy Stone Ground Grits

Ingredients

3½ cup chicken stock

1 cup milk

1 tsp. Creole seasoning

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

8 Tbsp. butter

1 cup grits, stone-ground

1 cup white sharp cheddar cheese

1 cup Gruyère

Directions

Start by adding stock, milk, Creole seasoning, garlic, onion, salt, and butter to a heavy-bottomed saucepan. Bring to a boil.

Then gradually whisk in the grits a little at a time until they're all in the pot. Keep stirring with a whisk or spoon to prevent any lumps.

Reduce the heat and cook grits at a simmer, covered, frequently stirring, until water is fully absorbed and grits thicken, 40-45 minutes. If the grits get too thick, add a little stock, or milk.