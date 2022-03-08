Urban League Of Louisiana to host disaster preparedness webinars

The Urban League, FEMA, and SBA Louisiana District Office will host webinars for small business owners starting today.

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane season is here, and several local organizations want to make sure small business owners know how to develop a disaster preparedness plan, maintain safety and communications during an event, and access emergency funding and other resources after a hurricane.

Tuesday, June 21st, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Online – 6/21/22 Attendee Registration Link

Wednesday, August 3rd, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Online – 8/3/22 Attendee Registration Link

Here are a few more things the organization says business owners can do now to start preparing:

Ensure that your IDs, financial cards, and licenses are up to date.

Have updated contact information for your staff stored in a safe place.

Take stock of your current inventory

and

and Take pictures of all assets.