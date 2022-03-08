x
Urban League Of Louisiana to host disaster preparedness webinars

The Urban League, FEMA, and SBA Louisiana District Office will host webinars for small business owners starting today.
Credit: AP
FILE - Soncia King holds onto her husband, Patrick King, in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as they walk through the flooded street to their home, after Hurricane Delta moved through the previous day. According to a study published in Nature Communications on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, climate change made the record-smashing deadly 2020 Atlantic hurricane season noticeably wetter. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane season is here, and several local organizations want to make sure small business owners know how to develop a disaster preparedness plan, maintain safety and communications during an event, and access emergency funding and other resources after a hurricane.

Here are a few more things the organization says business owners can do now to start preparing:

  • Ensure that your IDs, financial cards, and licenses are up to date.
  •  Have updated contact information for your staff stored in a safe place.
  • Take stock of your current inventory
    and 
  • Take pictures of all assets.

For assistance with preparing for hurricane season, contact the Urban League of Louisiana’s Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation by emailing cei@urbanleaguela.org. 

