Local mosque celebrates Eid al-Adha with New Orleans culture

NEW ORLEANS — This week marks a sacred holiday for the Muslim community. Eid al-Adha is the second Eid of the year, and it's known as the Feast of Sacrifice.

Eid al-Adha recognizes the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his son out of obedience for God.

Razan Badr was one of about 100 people who attended Masjidur Rahim's service Wednesday morning.

“We’re all standing shoulder to shoulder praying, we’re all bowing our heads on the same floor, at the same time, no one is asking you what your social status is, what your economic status is, and that to me is the epitome of Islam," Badr said.

Muslims across the world gather to pray on the sacred day, but only in New Orleans is there a second line afterwards.

“We have second lines and social pleasure clubs and all of that. So, it’s a part of the culture here, and you find that most of the converts or reverts into Islam have come from that type of background anyway," Imam Rafeeq H. Nu'Man said.

Imam Rafeeq H. Nu'Man said that combining culture and religion brings people together and closer to God.

Family members Mona Mahfouz and Mathani Ahmed are spending the holiday together.

“At this moment, Muslims from all over the world are coming together in Mecca, and just as we are coming together in our own communities and it’s a really powerful thing," Mahfouz said.

“It was my first-time celebrating Eid in New Orleans, and it was a pleasure to be at Masjidur Rahim, they were very welcoming. I felt at peace when I walked in the building," Ahmed said.

Later, the group from Masjidur Rhaim went to VOTE on Washington Avenue to break their fast.

“We just fast a day before this Eid," Badr said.

The next Eid al-Fitr won't take place until April of next year, following Ramadan.