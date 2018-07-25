A woman has been arrested in connection to the death of her six-month-old boy in Natchitoches, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal announced Wednesday.

Hannah Barker, 22, has been booked on one count of principal to first degree murder for the death of her son, Levi Cole Ellerbe. Levi was found set on fire off Breda Avenue last week.

According to the Natchitoches Police Department, the child was snatched from a home in the Mayberry Trailer Park on the night of July 17. Levi's mother called 911 and said she opened her door after she heard banging. When she opened the door, two suspects allegedly sprayed her in the face with what she thought was Mace.

She escaped the suspects, but then found that Levi had been taken. A multi-agency search began, but the baby was found in the fire after it was reported by a woman returning to her Breda Avenue home more than an hour later.

Earlier this week, 25-year-old Felicia Marie-Nicole Smith was arrested for first degree murder in the case. Investigators say Smith already knew barker prior to the incident.

An additional charge is expected to be brought against Smith, the fire marshal’s office says. The investigation remains ongoing.

Additional information has not been released at this time.

