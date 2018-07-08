KENNER - August in South Louisiana can be brutal, but for two small children, it could've been deadly.

"You in the heat 10 minutes and you're dripping, sweating. So imagine being in the car with no air," Kenner resident Carleena Vermall said.

"The windows were rolled up. The doors were locked. The two children were later determined to be 11 months old and three years old," Lt. Michael Cunningham with the Kenner Police Department said.

The mother, 22-year-old Shawnise Sherman is now in jail after Kenner Police told Eyewitness News she left her children in a hot car Sunday afternoon for more than an hour. Cunningham says a Good Samaritan in the strip mall noticed the children inside the car and called 911.

"The Samaritan was able to talk to the three-year-old and convince him to unlock the door," Lt. Cunningham said.

That's when police say, a bad situation, turned hostile where Sherman walked out of the building.

"When she learned the Good Samaritan had contacted police and reported it, she engaged in a verbal confrontation which escalated to a physical encounter," Lt. Cunningham said.

Police arrived and broke up the fight. Sherman is now in custody, charged with child desertion and simple battery. Bevin Williams was at CSL Plasma, a business located in the strip mall, Monday. A father of two, Williams says there's no scenario where he would leave his children like that.

"They would've had to come in. I would not have been able to just go in the place. No, no, no, no. That's not an option," Williams said.

According to the National Safety Council, on average 37 children die each year from Pediatric Vehicular Heat Stroke.

"The heat in the vehicle affected them much quicker than it would for an adult. Temperature for a heat stroke for a child is 104 degrees. 107 would be fatal for the child," Lt. Cunningham said.

Parents who spoke with Eyewitness News say while her decision was a bad one, they hope Sherman gets the help she needs.

"There's always two sides. And I'm the type of person who would like to hear the other person out. I don't think she's a bad mother. Just a bad decision," Williams said.

The children are in good condition and are now in the custody of other family members.

Eyewitness News tried to contact the Good Samaritan who called the police and saved the children, but have not heard back at this time.

