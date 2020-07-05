NEW ORLEANS — As Mother's Day approaches, one Covington area woman did something that may be controversial among mothers. She called local police after finding stolen goods in her son's bedroom.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said several Covington area vehicle burglary cases were closed after the call.

The woman told sheriff's deputies she checked the room her son and nephew share after she heard they had a gun. She couldn't find a gun, but she found what she thought was stolen property. So, she called the sheriff's office.

Deputies were speaking to the mother when her son and nephew, both 15 years old, were walking home.

Seeing a police car near the house, the boys ran away.

Wednesday, a family member of the boys found them in Mississippi and detained one of them, turning him over to the sheriff's office.

He was arrested for five counts of burglary and released to his mother.

The other boy ran away, and warrants were issued for his arrest.

Police said the stolen property came from unlocked vehicles that were burglarized in late April in the Tammany Hills Subdivision.

Sheriff Randy Smith praised the mother who contacted the sheriff’s office and the family member who helped locate them so they could be held accountable.

