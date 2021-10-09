Mother of Louisiana infant found dead in hot car arrested: SPD

Meagan Everett, 30, was arrested Friday after the investigation led to a warrant for her arrest. Bond was set at $150,000.

NEW ORLEANS — The mother of the one-year-old boy found dead in the back seat of a car at a Shreveport mobile home park has been arrested and faces charges of negligent homicide, a report from the Shreveport Police Department said.

Shreveport firefighters and police officers rushed to the mobile home park in the 6200 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop around 3 p.m. Thursday after a call to 911 reported that a child had died.

When officers got to the scene they found the child in the back seat of a car. Firefighters confirmed that the child, Joseph Everett, was dead.

Crime scene investigators and detectives with the SPD were sent to find out what happened. They took photos of the scene, collected evidence, and spoke to people in the area who may have seen or heard anything related to the child's death.

Investigators also spoke to the child's mother, Meagan Everett.

According to SPD reports, the child who was found Thursday around 3 p.m. was left in the car with the windows up, alone, Thursday morning.

"The vehicle was off, and the windows were up and the child ultimately succumbed to the heat," the SPD report said.

Meagan Everett, 30, was arrested Friday after the investigation led to a warrant for her arrest. Bond was set at $150,000.

She was taken to the Shreveport City Jail.