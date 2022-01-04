Mother of three reported missing in New Orleans

A missing person's report has been filed with the New Orleans Police Department after she was last seen on December 22, 2021.

NEW ORLEANS — Family members of 39-year-old Krystle Journee are asking for help finding her. A missing person's report has been filed with the New Orleans Police Department after she was last seen on December 22, 2021 in her St. Roch neighborhood.

According to police, Journee reportedly left her Mandeville Street home in a vehicle believed to be owned by a "male subject known to the victim." No further information was released about the male subject or if he was with her when she left her home.

Police say Journee was last seen wearing a cream-colored dress and hat and black boots.

Her family tells us it is out of character for the mother of three to disappear and miss appointments, especially over the holidays. Her birthday is later this month.

Police say the case is open and active, but no further information is available at this time.