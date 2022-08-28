Motorcyclist killed in crash in Harvey

NEW ORLEANS — Jefferson Parish police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday night.
JPSO responded to the incident before 9:00 p.m. on Destrehan Avenue and First Avenue.
According to police, a man was driving south on Destrehan Avenue when they lost control and hit a guardrail.
The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
