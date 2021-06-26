Motorcyclist dies at scene of Harvey crash; deputies say speed a likely factor

The collision happened near 4th Street and Destrehan Avenue around 8 a.m.

NEW ORLEANS — A motorcyclist died at the scene of a Harvey crash Saturday morning, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Deputies said.

The collision happened near 4th Street and Destrehan Avenue around 8 a.m.

While the motorcyclist has not been identified, officials said the victim was a man.

That's when the motorcyclist, driving westbound, hit a dump truck that was turning on to 4th Street from Destrehan Avenue, a statement from Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said Saturday morning.

Deputies were sent to the scene of the accident after reports of the crash came into JPSO dispatch just after 8 a.m.

JPSO's Public Affairs Division Commander Capt. Jason Rivarde said investigators at the scene believe speed was a likely factor in the crash.

"The decedent’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin," Rivarde's said in an email. "An autopsy, which includes toxicology, will be conducted at a later date."

After an autopsy, the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.

Man dies in Harvey motorcycle crash—full release below pic.twitter.com/kNYejHMQ5J — JP Sheriff's Office (@JeffParishSO) June 26, 2021

Anyone willing to share information that can help deputies in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867