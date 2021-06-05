Motorcyclist found dead after hit & run, police say

After looking at evidence at the scene of the fatal auto collision, NOPD investigators came to the conclusion that the collision was a hit & run.

NEW ORLEANS — A motorist died Friday night, and police said he was killed by a driver who left the scene of the New Orleans East accident without calling for help.

A good Samaritan flagged down a police officer near Hayne Boulevard and Unity Drive around 10 p.m. Friday, telling them about the crash, a police spokesperson said.

New Orleans Police Department statements from Saturday morning said the victim was declared dead at the scene. NOPD spokespersons didn't share the victim's name or age but said he was male.

After looking at evidence at the scene of the fatal auto collision, NOPD investigators came to the conclusion that the collision was a hit & run.

Police statements had few details, but they said investigators are working to find who else was involved in the fatal collision and their names.

"Anyone with additional information that can aid this investigation is asked to contact Traffic Fatality Investigator Richard Chambers at 504-658-6205, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111." the police statement said.

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.